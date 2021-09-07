Watch
Impact the Palm Beaches to begin accepting grant applications from nonprofits

Organization has awarded $886K to local nonprofits in 6 years
Capehart/Impact the Palm Beaches
Elizabeth Truong, 2020/2021 Co-Chair of Impact the Palm Beaches (current President of Impact the Palm Beaches), Edna Runner of West Jupiter Community Group, Owen O'Neill of Clinics Can Help and Grace Kurian, an Impact the Palm Beaches board member<br/>
Impact the Palm Beaches grant checks
Posted at 1:42 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 13:43:13-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Impact the Palm Beaches is once again giving away thousands of dollars to nonprofit organizations.

The organization is accepting grant applications from Sept. 17 to Oct. 15 from nonprofits in Palm Beach County.

Over the last six years, Impact the Palm Beaches has awarded $886,000 to local nonprofits to help better the lives of residents.

"Last year over 80 nonprofits submitted an application and because of our membership, we were able to grant two $100,000 Impact Grants and two Merit Grants to four local nonprofits," said Elizabeth Truong, president of Impact the Palm Beaches. "All of our grant recipients truly make a significant difference in the lives of those in need throughout Palm Beach County.”

Impact grants fund the following service areas: arts and culture, education, environment and animal welfare, health and wellness and family.

Click here to learn more about the application process and how to apply.

