Suspect in custody after man shot, killed near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon near West Palm Beach.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were called to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of Hooper Road shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Arriving deputies located a man who had been shot to death.

As a patrol sergeant was arriving at the scene, he spotted a man with a handgun running a short distance away from the shooting scene.

The sergeant engaged the suspect, shouting verbal commands, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was later identified as Wilfred Preval Jr.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Detectives were investigating.