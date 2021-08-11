Watch
Homicide victim's body found lying in road near West Palm Beach

Vehicle fled scene before deputies arrived
A person was found dead at the intersection of Flamingo Court and Holly Road near West Palm Beach on Aug. 11, 2021.
Homicide at Flamingo Court and Holly Road near West Palm Beach on Aug. 11, 2021
Posted at 2:52 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:37:15-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators said a shooting victim was found dead lying in a road Wednesday morning near West Palm Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Flamingo Court and Holly Road.

Deputies said they responded to the scene regarding a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a dead man in the road next to a white scooter.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle fled the scene before deputies arrived. They also later determined the victim had been shot.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

