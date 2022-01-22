Watch
Woman dies in Greenacres crash

items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue
<p>File photo</p>
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue truck
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 10:46:36-05

GREENACRES, Fla. — A woman died Thursday evening in a Greenacres crash.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Suzanne McClellan, 79, was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima southbound on Silver Buttonwood Drive, turning left to travel westbound on 10th Avenue North.

McClellan's car traveled into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, causing a violent collision.

McClellan was transported to Wellington Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

