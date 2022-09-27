Shooter at hospital following deputy-involved shooting outside Publix supermarket in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — One person is hospitalized following a deputy-involved shooting in Greenacres Monday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the parking lot of a Publix supermarket located in the 4800 block of Military Trail and Melaleuca Lane.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said during a press conference later in the evening that the sheriff's office received a call about a suspicious person with a firearm at the Publix parking lot.

Bradshaw said while officers were en route to the location the "suspicious person" fired shots at the parking lot. No one was hit.

"This goes from a suspicious person to an active shooter when you stop to think about it," said Bradshaw. " Just because he didn't hit anybody doesn't mean he is not trying."

Officers arrived at the scene and were able to somewhat contain the shooter.

" He puts the gun up to his head a couple of times and takes it down. He is obviously agitated," said Bradshaw.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office This is the gun that the Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says a suspicious person was using to fire shots in the parking lot of a Publix in Greenacres.

Deputies spent the next 20 minutes trying to de-escalate the shooter, asking him to bring the gun down.

According to the sheriff, the shooter tried to make his way back into Publix.

Deputies started confronting the shooter while he waved his gun all over the place and pointed it at deputies.

"Deputies then decided to neutralize the threat," said Bradshaw.

"From what I understand he received one or two gunshot wounds," he added.

Bradshaw said the shooter is at the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Violent Crimes detectives arrived at the scene to investigate further.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

