Palm Beach County high school announces Monday closure in wake of Learjet crash

John I. Leonard High School will be closed Monday in the wake of a nearby deadly plane crash in Palm Beach County, district officials announced Sunday night.

The school will be closed "as emergency crews continue to respond to" the fiery crash that killed nine people and left a crater on Military Trail on Sunday afternoon, prompting the closure of the road.

The aircraft had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

Read the latest on the crash here

All other district-operated schools in Palm Beach County will be open Monday, district officials said, but all district-operated schools will be closed on Tuesday for Election Day.

District officials warned that buses may be delayed Monday morning as heavy rain is expected to continue.

"We ask for your patience and urge all drivers to exercise extra caution near school zones and bus stops," a statement from the district said. "Parents are encouraged to track their child’s route using the Here Comes the Bus app."

Officials did not say whether they expected the closure at John I. Leonard High School to continue past Tuesday.