Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigates fatal shooting in Greenacres

Shooting occurs along Fleming Avenue
Greenacres shooting, May 3, 2022
WPTV/Chopper 5
A man was fatally shot in Greenacres on May 3, 2022, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 12:52 PM, May 03, 2022
GREENACRES, Fla. — One person was killed after a shooting Tuesday morning in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Fleming Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

Chopper 5 flew over the area at spotted multiple sheriff's vehicles and crime tape posted at the scene.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the motive is unknown.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

