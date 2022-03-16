Watch
Man fatally shot in Greenacres

Motive for shooting unclear
Posted at 2:35 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 14:39:51-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — One person was killed after a deadly shooting Tuesday night in Greenacres, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting just after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Waterway Village Court.

When they arrived they found a man already dead from gunshots wounds.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the motive for the killing is unknown.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

