Man dead after standup electric scooter collides with car in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — A 49-year-old West Palm Beach man riding a standup scooter died in a crash with a car in Greenacres, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Deputies responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Saturday near Purdy Lane and Foxtail Drive, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crash report.
The victim has been identified as Didier Max Cameau.
According to the crash report, Cameau was operating an electric standup-style scooter eastbound on Purdy Lane approaching Foxtail Drive. A 2022 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on Purdy Lane and also approaching the intersection when the Charger driver made a left turn.
At that point Cameau and the Charger collided.
Cameau was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach where he later died.