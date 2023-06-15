Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 teens at Island Shores Apartment Homes in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a man, they said, is responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers in the parking lot of a Greenacres apartment complex in April.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Reginald Pinder on Wednesday after an extensive investigation.

Greenacres 2 teens shot to death in parking lot of Greenacres apartment complex Matt Papaycik

The arrest comes two months after the fatal shooting that happened just before 11:30 p.m. on April 5 at Island Shores Apartment Homes at 300 Island Shores Drive. Deputies found two male victims in the parking lot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Pinder faces murder and robbery charges.