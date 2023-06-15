Watch Now
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 teens at Island Shores Apartment Homes in Greenacres

Reginald Pinder faces murder and robbery charges
Island Shores Apartment Homes double shooting in Greenacres, April 6, 2023
Bob Leak/WPTV
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a fatal double shooting at the Island Shores Apartment Homes, April 6, 2023, in Greenacres, Fla.
Island Shores Apartment Homes double shooting in Greenacres, April 6, 2023
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 11:31:40-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a man, they said, is responsible for fatally shooting two teenagers in the parking lot of a Greenacres apartment complex in April.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Reginald Pinder on Wednesday after an extensive investigation.

The arrest comes two months after the fatal shooting that happened just before 11:30 p.m. on April 5 at Island Shores Apartment Homes at 300 Island Shores Drive. Deputies found two male victims in the parking lot, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Pinder faces murder and robbery charges.

