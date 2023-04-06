Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyGreenacres

Actions

2 men shot to death in Greenacres, sheriff's office says

Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
PBSO, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 7:49 AM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 07:49:41-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are investigating after two men were found shot to death late Wednesday night in Greenacres.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 300 Island Shores Drive just before 11:30 p.m. and found two men in a parking lot dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Information about a suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7