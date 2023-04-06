2 men shot to death in Greenacres, sheriff's office says

GREENACRES, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives are investigating after two men were found shot to death late Wednesday night in Greenacres.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 300 Island Shores Drive just before 11:30 p.m. and found two men in a parking lot dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Information about a suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.