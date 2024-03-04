No injuries after La Ideal Bakery fire in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — A fire damaged a bakery Monday morning in Greenacres.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Tom Reyes told WPTV the fire was fully extinguished by about 9:30 a.m. at La Ideal Bakery in a shopping plaza at the corner of Jog Road and Lake Worth Road.

He said firefighters were called just before 8 a.m. after employees saw dark smoke coming out of the bakery.

No injuries were reported.

According to Reyes, 34 units responded to the strip mall and worked quickly to make sure nearby shops were not impacted.

WPTV Several ladder trucks can be seen in the plaza where La Ideal Bakery is located, March 4, 2024, in Greenacres, Fla.

"One of the challenges of a fire like this is that there are many businesses involved, so we want to make sure that the fire doesn't extend to other buildings," he said. "In some ways, the construction of this building helped. In some ways, it hurt. This is a concrete building; the concrete itself doesn't catch fire, but it keeps the heat in."

Neighboring businesses had minor damage, with the bakery seeing the worst of it.

"The affected business actually had a lot of heat and thermal damage, and then the businesses on either side minor, minimal damage," he said.

Reyes said fire crews would remain in that area for a while as they continued their investigation into what caused the fire.