'I got everyone out': Greenacres girl, 13, helps family escape burning mobile home

GREENACRES, Fla. — A family of five escaped their burning mobile home Friday morning in Greenacres after a quick-thinking young girl alerted them to the danger.

The fire ripped through their home in the Colonial Estates Mobile Home Park off Lake Worth Road at about 10:30 a.m.

Children inside the home were awakened when they smelled smoke.

"We were sleeping, me and my little sister," 13-year-old Valerie Morales said.

Valerie, the oldest of the two children who live at the home, said her 8-year-old sister smelled the smoke.

The two girls opened the bedroom door and saw a thick cloud of smoke billowing toward them from the back of the home.

"I ran to my parents' room," Valerie said, "and I yelled at them to get out because there was fire and smoke."

She called 911 as she, her sister, uncle, parents and pets escaped their burning home.

Greenacres Fire Rescue tells WPTV that the blaze was likely caused by a faulty electrical wire in the back of the mobile home.

After the fire, neighbors came by to comfort the Morales family, who learned their home is now unlivable, and they lost most of their belongings.

"I'm glad everyone's OK," Valerie said. "I got everyone out."

The Red Cross and neighbors are now helping the family.

