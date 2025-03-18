Hoffman's Chocolates closes flagship store in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — The flagship store of a popular chocolate maker in Palm Beach County has shut its doors.

Now, WPTV is working to find out why.

Hoffman's Chocolates opened an outlet at its iconic building along Lake Worth Road in Greenacres nearly a half-century ago.

Customers told WPTV they remember when the location would create gift baskets for Christian and Jewish holidays, even allowing the public see the kitchen where it once made the gourmet chocolates for all its South Florida locations.

"It's a very sad day. We've come here since the beginning. We watched them make the chocolates in the back," Kathy Heeney who grew up just a few blocks from the store, told WPTV. "Now it's gone. I guess now we are going to try to find where they have it."

To find out where customers can still find Hoffman's chocolates, we called the company's outlets in Palm Beach Gardens, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, and all of those stores are still open.

WPTV also called the financial services company that owns Hoffman's, but it has not returned our calls.