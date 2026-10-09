Haverhill Road near Greenacres Elementary to become designated school zone after WPTV investigation

GREENACRES, Fla. — A busy stretch of Haverhill Road across from Greenacres Elementary School will become a designated school zone after parents raised concerns about children crossing the road.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite has been pressing the county, city and the Palm Beach County School District for answers.

WATCH BELOW: School zone, crosswalk coming to Greenacres Elementary

WPTV questions prompt school zone, guarded crosswalk plans near Greenacres Elementary

Brandon and Lynn Pote reached out to Waite after growing increasingly concerned about student safety. The couple lives across from Greenacres Elementary School, where the speed limit along Haverhill Road is 40 mph, and there is currently no designated school zone or crosswalk.

"Right here on Haverhill Road there is no crosswalk and no school zone, and cars are going 40 mph," Brandon Pote said.

The nearest guarded crosswalks are near Greenacres Christian Academy and another near 10th Avenue and Swain Boulevard.

While reporting in the area, Waite witnessed some of the safety concerns families described, including children and families navigating traffic and students riding e-bikes and scooters. She also witnessed a crash along the roadway.

Neighbors like Omar Trevino have lived in the area for about 20 years, and he says something needs to be done before someone gets hurt.

"Cars can't cross, much less kids," Trevino said.

After WPTV began asking questions, Engineering and Public Works said a pedestrian safety study determined an additional crosswalk is needed along Haverhill Road to serve Greenacres Elementary School.

EPW also says they are considering placing the crosswalk on Haverhill at the intersection of either Carver Street or Fourth Street. The new crosswalk will also be guarded.

The City of Greenacres told WPTV it will allocate funding for the crossing guard(s) but the city will not be financially responsible for the rest of the project.

But the guarded crosswalk is not the only safety change coming to the area.

After Waite continued pressing the county about the lack of a designated school zone along Haverhill Road, EPW says the road will become a designated school zone.

Greenacres Elementary already has a school zone along Jackson Avenue, where traffic speeds are limited to 20 mph during arrival and dismissal. However, the stretch of Haverhill Road bordering the school is not currently a designated school zone.

The city also requested flashing signals or beacons to help improve visibility for students and crossing guards.

For parents like Pote, the plans are welcome news after his family reached out to Waite asking for help.

"I watch you guys, and I see you guys do reports where you sit down and listen to the community," Pote said. "Thank you guys so much."

Engineering and Public Works say they are now working to determine the location for the crosswalk and designated school zone. Once the location is determined, both are expected to be ready by early next year.

The county has not said how much the project will cost.