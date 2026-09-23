Crosswalk coming to Haverhill Road near Greenacres Elementary School after safety study

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A crosswalk is coming to Haverhill Road near Greenacres Elementary School after a county pedestrian safety study confirmed it's needed.

Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works is working to agree on the exact location — either at Haverhill and Carver or Haverhill and 4th — before submitting the design to the City of Greenacres. Once the crosswalk is installed, a crossing guard will be placed there.

The city tells WPTV's Christy Waite they will allocate for the crossing guard(s).

Waite has been investigating safety conditions along Haverhill Road across from Greenacres Elementary School for nearly a month. Brandon and Lynn Pote are among the parents who raised concerns about the stretch of road.

"Right here on Haverhill there's no school zone and it's 40 mph," Pote said.

The City of Greenacres tells WPTV:

We have been in touch with PBC and are happy to hear they conducted a study and will be moving forward with the crosswalk. Being Haverhill is a county road, the review and permitting will be solely done by Palm Beach County rather than here at the city. When referencing the city, it is possible they will send a design to us as a courtesy which would just be a quick administrative review/feedback. We did have discussion with Palm Beach County and agreed to allocate a crossing guard(s). As this is not a identified 'school zone' and may not include flashing beacons, we did request some type of flashers to increase visibility for the safety of the students and crossing guards. The city will not be financially responsible for the project other than the crossing guards.

Waite reached out to the Palm Beach County School District about the area being a school zone. The district said in a statement:

Greenacres Elementary School resides in a school zone, where traffic speeds are limited to 20 miles per hour along Jackson Avenue during arrival and dismissal times. With school in session, we remind drivers to allow extra commute time and exercise caution near schools. Please remain highly alert for students, school buses, and heavier traffic.

The crosswalk is expected to be completed early next year.

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