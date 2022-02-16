Greenacres to host conversation on bullying

GREENACRES, Fla. — Whether it's happening online or in person, bullying is impacting students across Palm Beach County. So, the City of Greenacres is taking it upon themselves to raising awareness and prevent bullying.

On Wednesday, Dr. Essence Rivers of the Palm Beach County Youth Services Department is presenting a Community Conversation on the issue of bullying, identify types of bullying, and reviewing warning signs and ways to address bullying.

Rivers says 1 in 5 children between the ages of 12 and 18 experience bullying but knowing how to prevent and report it could be the first step in bringing that number down.

Physical bullying is more common among boys, while teenage girls often experience more verbal and emotional bullying, according to Family First Aid.

But Austin Lee with the City of Greenacres says Wednesday's event is for everyone.

"This presentation is open for anybody. Its open for the youth, its open for the parents, its open for the grandparents," Lee said. "Anybody who can teach the youth. Anybody who can identify it. And anybody who can show what bullying is and how to prevent it and how to stick up for your friends if you feel like they may be being bullied."

To register for the event, call 561-642-2090.

The event starts a 6:30 p.m. at the Greenacres Community located at 501 Swain Blvd.