Floridians taking advantage of Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday ahead of peak hurricane season

GREENACRES, Fla. — If you’re looking to purchase some big ticket items for hurricane season, now is the time.

Everything from flashlights to generators is tax-free right now, and there’s no limit on how many qualified items you can buy.

Stacey Salmon spent her afternoon gearing up for the rest of hurricane season with a trip to the Ace Hardware in Greenacres, Florida.

“I'm in the process of getting a generator for my home," Salmon said. "I’m currently going to get a chainsaw for if the trees fall down you could always cut it up.”

She's hoping for the best, but wants to be ready for the worst.

“I have my batteries already, my flashlights,” Salmon said. "I already got my hurricane windows up and a new roof."

She’s looking to save money on the pricey supplies by taking advantage of the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday.

“At least they’re percentages off what you’re going to buy right now to prepare for the hurricanes, so you won’t be paying the full price for it so that’s a big help,” Salmon said.

Dave Rich, general manager at Greenacres Ace Hardware, said there’s a number of eligible items, including some you might not think of.

"Generators are tax-free, your tarps, your sandbags, batteries, flashlights, the gas cans," Rich said.

Other popular items include: radios, dry dog and cat food, and battery power banks.

Rich said the store had more customers than usual today.

Shoppers like Salmon said she opted to plan ahead to avoid the last minute chaos before a storm.

“Everyone should take advantage of the tax free [weekend] and get prepared," said Salmon.

Return policies vary from store to store, so make sure you clarify which items can be taken back if needed.

The tax-free holiday ends Sept. 6.

To see the full list of eligible tax free items and other frequently asked questions, click here.