2 victims and gunman in shooting at Greenacres condominium complex identified

The two victims in Monday's shooting at a Greenacres condominium complex have been identified, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The women killed Monday are Brianna Rodriguez-Quintana, 25, and Milvia Quintana-Placeres, 59.
They lived in the Pine Ridge North 1 condos at 501 Shady Pine Way with the suspect, identified as Juan Estevez-Mesa, 60.
When deputies arrived Monday, they found one woman dead and another suffering from gunshot wounds. The second woman later died from her injuries.
Deputies tried to make contact with Estevez-Mesa inside his home, and the PBSO SWAT team responded.
After executing a search warrant of the home, deputies say the suspect was found dead from a gunshot wound.