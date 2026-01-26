Deputies respond to double shooting in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) is responding to a deadly shooting in Greenacres Monday morning.

WPTV Scene of a double shooting in Greenacres Jan. 26, 2026.

Greenacres Fire Rescue told WPTV that the shooting happened near the 500 block of Shady Pine Way in the Pine Ridge North 1 condominiums.

PBSO confirmed with WPTV that two people were shot, and one was killed. One person was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Areas around Jog Road are blocked as deputies respond to the scene.

Information about a suspect is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.