2 drivers killed in 3-vehicle crash in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. - The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people died in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Greenacres.

The wreck happened at 3:34 p.m. in the 4800 block of 10th Avenue North.

PBSO said a 2008 Chevrolet 2500 truck was traveling westbound on 10th Avenue from Military Trail in the inside travel lane.

A 2017 Mazda 3 was traveling eastbound on 10th Avenue North from Haverhill Road in the inside travel lane.

A 2017 freight box truck was also traveling eastbound behind the Mazda.

PBSO said the Chevrolet 2500 was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve to the right and crossed into the Mazda's lane of travel.

The front of Chevrolet 2500 violently crashed head-on into the front of the Mazda, causing it to rotate in a clockwise rotation.

The freight truck attempted to avoid the crash and veered to the left but struck the rear passenger area of the Mazda. The Chevy 2500 and freight truck came to a final rest with the Mazda wedged in between them.

The driver of the Chevy 2500, Francisco Cabello, 33, of Greenacres died in the crash. The driver of the Mazda, Dalia Jimenez Nieto, 49, of Lake Worth was also killed in the wreck.