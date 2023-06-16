Watch Now
2 arrested, including teen, following fatal Greenacres shooting

Man shot to death in the 150 block of Fleming Avenue
crime scene tape
<b><a label="kat wilcox " class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/@kat-wilcox-329096?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">kat wilcox </a></b>from <b><a label="Pexels" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.pexels.com/photo/crime-scene-do-not-cross-signage-923681/?utm_content=attributionCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=pexels" style="box-sizing: border-box; color: inherit; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 0px; text-decoration: none;">Pexels</a></b>
Posted at 1:55 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 13:55:26-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — Two people, including a 17-year-old, are in custody after a man was gunned down in Greenacres this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Junior Zelaya Castaneda and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested in the killing.

The suspects were booked at the main Palm Beach County jail and Juvenile Assessment Center on first-degree murder charges.

The shooting took place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 150 block of Fleming Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries a short time after arriving.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators have not said what may have prompted the shooting.

