2 arrested, including teen, following fatal Greenacres shooting

GREENACRES, Fla. — Two people, including a 17-year-old, are in custody after a man was gunned down in Greenacres this week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that Junior Zelaya Castaneda and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested in the killing.

The suspects were booked at the main Palm Beach County jail and Juvenile Assessment Center on first-degree murder charges.

The shooting took place Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the 150 block of Fleming Avenue.

Deputies said when they arrived at the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries a short time after arriving.

The victim's name has not been released.

Investigators have not said what may have prompted the shooting.