Detectives investigating shooting that killed man in Greenacres

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 11:48:12-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 150 block of Fleming Avenue.

Deputies said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Detectives said the circumstances surrounding this shooting are not known at this time.

The victim is not being identified due to Marsy’s Law .

Anyone with information regarding this shooting should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

