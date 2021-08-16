Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyGreenacres

Actions

14-year-old arrested after boy fatally shot Sunday in Greenacres

Boy under the age of 18 killed in shooting
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Acura Amanda, YouTube
A 14-year-old was arrested after a boy was fatally shot in Greenacres, Florida, on Aug. 15, 2021.
Fatal shooting in Greenacres Aug. 15, 2021, 14-year-old boy arrested
Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 14:52:38-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — A fatal shooting Sunday evening in Greenacres resulted in the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection with the case, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. at the corner of Lake Worth Road and South 57th Avenue.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a boy under the age of 18 dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said investigators determined an altercation occurred between the victim and a 14-year-old.

This caused the gunman to shoot the victim, killing him.

The 14-year-old was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder along with weapon offenses.

The sheriff's office has not released the names of the shooter or victim.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.