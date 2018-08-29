Gillum's bid for governor could inspire future politicians

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A historic moment for Florida, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is the first African American to be nominated by either party for the state's gubernatorial race.

“This is a new day in politics in Florida," said Patrick Franklin, president, and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County.

Gillum is up against Republican Ron DeSantis, but local activists think this election has implications far beyond the outcome in November.

"When you see somebody who looks like you, you have hope," Franklin said. "This is the first person of color to get to that position and I’m quite sure he won’t be the last.”

Tae Edmonds, founder of Suits for Seniors, hopes this will inspire the young people he mentors in underprivileged communities to look at a career in politics if they wish.

"It shows that no matter what background you come from or educational level you come from, you go to an HBCU, [historically black colleges and universities], or PWI, [predominantly white institution], you have a potential to be governor," Edmonds said.

State Senator Bobby Powell has known Gillum for 18 years and he thinks he now has the eyes of the whole country.

"It’s not only about inner-city Florida. It’s about the entire nation," Senator Powell said. "This race is going to be watched by the nation.”