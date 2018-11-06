Florida Election Day Guide: Election results, find your polling location, check your voter status

WPTV is your source for complete Election Day coverage on Tuesday. NewsChannel 5 has reporters across the state to cover all the major races that impact you.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Florida voters are electing a U.S. senator, a new governor and several new members of Congress while also deciding to whether approve 12 proposed changes to the state's constitution.

The choice between Florida Gov. Rick Scott and three-term incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson could help determine whether the U.S. Senate stays in Republican control.

Many voters took advantage of early voting, which ended Sunday. As of Monday morning, Democrats had a slight advantage of 2.06 million to 2.04 million in votes cast by mail or at early-voting sites.

Portions of this article courtesy of the Associated Press