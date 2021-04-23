Fired teacher accused of sexually molesting boys, fraud

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Xavier Alexander is facing added charges, sexual battery and molestation involving several boys after being arrested April 1 on suspicious of traveling to meet a 2-year-girl girl for sex while working as a teacher.

Alexander, 27, was fired as a fourth grade teacher at Grove Park Elementary in Palm Beach Gardens, where he worked for six months. He also employed as a babysitter for multiple websites and previously in after-school care at schools.

During an inventory search of his vehicle, investigators found a Social Security card with a different name as well as a checkbook belong to that person. He was arrested on fraudulent use of ID.

After his arrest, detectives said they believe there could be additional victims.

According to separate arrested reports, three additional victims, all boys, have come forward to claim wrongdoing by Alexander. He appeared in court during a first appearance Thursday and is charged with sexual battery of individuals 12 years or older but less than 16.

Alexander already was in the the Palm Beach County jail on a $1 million bond.

Over several years, he is accused of sexually molesting boys he was babysitting. He is also charged with performing sexual acts over FaceTime with children.

One boy, now 16 years old, told authorities he was sexually battered, doing "inappropriate stuff" to him, and was babysat by the suspect since he was 8. Another boy, also 16, said Alexander violated him sexually when he was "a little boy" assuring no recent incidents had occurred. A third boy, whose age wasn't listed, said he was about 5 years old when the suspect began babysitting him and doing "inappropriate" behavior, including touching his penis was when he was 12.

Detectives urge anyone who was victimized by Alexander to call PBSO or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

A judge on April 1 also said Alexander can't possess or use any electronic devices or access the Internet, can't have any weapons, can't contact the alleged victim, victim's family, witnesses or any minors under the age of 18, and can't have any contact with schools or day cares.