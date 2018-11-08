PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - If your morning commute takes you on Southern Boulevard and Lyons Road, you might notice construction soon.

The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a $7.5 million project that they say will help with traffic flow and ease congestion in the area.

The mile-long improvement project will include adding an eastbound right turn lane and a second west-bound left turn lane from Southern Boulevard to southbound Lyons Road. It will also add a second northbound lane on Lyons Road and Sansbury Way.

Other improvements include widening roads as well as the Lyons Road Bridge, and improving drainage.

FDOT does not expect any lane closures soon. The project is set to be completed in the summer of 2020.

RELATED LINK: http://d4fdot.com/pbfdot/sr_80_southern_blvd_and_lyons_rd_sansbury_way_intersection.asp