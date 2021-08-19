Dozens of exotic birds looking for loving homes at Palm Beach Parrot and Bird Rescue

JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — When you think of local animal rescue groups, maybe you think of dogs, cats even horses first.

Exotic bird rescue might not jump out as a growing need, Susan and Frank Otto of Jupiter Farms are on a mission to show you that it is and they need your help.

They are the founders of Palm Beach Parrot and Bird Rescue.

The 30-plus exotic birds at her house are all rescues and the Otto’s keep care of them until they can be adopted.

To the Otto’s, the birds are like family.

Holding an injured bird, Sharon Otto said, "I've raised her from a baby. So she thinks she's a baby.”

A year ago, Susan and her husband moved to Jupiter Farms and created a growing bird sanctuary.

It’s a 7 day a week labor of love.

Some of the birds the Otto’s house until they’re adopted can live to 80 years old.

"Unless you have a tortoise, you're not going to have anything that lives as long as your bird," said Otto.

It puts some families in a bind, so in steps the Otto's, rescuing the birds, then housing them and adopting them out.

"It's very hard for me to let a lot of them go. Because we don't always know how they're going to be cared for. You know, we hope for the best," said Otto.

Their footprint is already growing.

Last year, they took in abandoned baby quaker birds found in palm beach county.

An African Hornbill was on the loose in Boynton Beach and the Otto's helped get it to the proper wildlife rescue resource.

"You'd be shocked to know how many birds are out there that need help and how many people out there need help with their birds," said Otto.

Palm Beach Parrot Rescue is expanding to other potential animal adoption.

Other than birds, horses, rabbits, guinea pigs have been added to their growing animal household.

Now the Otto’s are looking for volunteers to help them take flight.

If you’re interested in helping, visit their website https://palmbeachparrotrescue.com/

