Dozens of doctors to speak out on state of Palm Beach County's hospitals during COVID-19 spike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A group of Palm Beach County doctors will meet to speak out about what they say is the reality of what's going on inside hospitals, ICUs and the lack of people getting vaccinated.

About 50 to 70 doctors are expected to attend on Monday at 6:30 a.m. and you can watch live in this article or on our Facebook page.

They're expected to express their exhaustion and frustration at the large number of unvaccinated people being admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

Florida hospitalizations hit 17,198, compared with 15,840 just one week ago. The state listed 346 deaths occurred in the past week, including a child under 16 years old.

Last week there were 286 deaths that occurred then. Deaths can take several days or even weeks to be reported to the state so the figures will fluctuate.

