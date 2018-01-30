Dog quarantined after Yorkie killed at Okeeheelee Park

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Spot, a pit bull, was quarantined Monday after Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said the animal attacked and killed another a woman's Yorkshire terrier Saturday at Okeeheelee Park.

Witness Vincent Johnson was near the dog park at the time of the attack.

Johnson said, "At that point I noticed there was a dead dog on the ground."

He said the pit bull was not on a leash and was concerned about the dog attacking people.

As he tried to subdue the dog, the scene around him got chaotic. Some people thought the dog belonged to him.

"I was being verbally and physically afflicted at that point," said Johnson.

Police and Animal Care and Control arrived at the scene.

ACC says another man at the park claimed he had found the attacking dog.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control Dianne Sauce said, "He said he had just found the dog and that's a really odd statement that you would find a dog that you know nothing about and just go to a dog park."

ACC said that man, Fernando Gonzalez, was in fact the owner. He was given a citation.

Johnson said, "She was sitting in there with her dog wrapped in some type of fabric, covered in blood at this point. The lady was in shock."

ACC said if the owner surrenders the dog, the animal will be euthanized.