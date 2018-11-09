Deadly crash investigated on US 1 in Hypoluxo

HYPOLUXO, Fla. - Law enforcement is investigating a violent, deadly crash Friday morning in Hypoluxo.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:50 a.m. on U.S. 1 south of Hypoluxo Road and spotted more than one vehicle with severe damage and debris across the road.

However, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alvaro A. Feola said it appeared to be a single vehicle, single occupant crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol's traffic website indicates the wreck occurred at 6:21 a.m.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

