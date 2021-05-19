Watch
Crews battle early morning brush fire near Jupiter Farms Park

A brush fire broke out in a vacant lot near Jupiter Farms Park Wednesday morning.
Posted at 5:36 AM, May 19, 2021
JUPITER FARMS, Fla. — A brush fire broke out in a vacant lot near Jupiter Farms Park Wednesday morning.

There are houses on both sides and at one point fire did get close to one of the houses, but fire crews were able to stop it just in time from spreading.

Officials say the call came in at about 2:40 a.m. and it took about 15 minutes to contain it.

Crews are still working to put out several hot spots on 165 Road North. Officials are expected to be there for at least another hour or two.

Officials say crews are using a dump tank as their water supply since there aren't any fire hydrants on this street.

