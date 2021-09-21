Watch
Deputies investigate after body found off Southern Boulevard

Discovery made Tuesday morning in 20000 block
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives investigate after a man's body was found off Southern Boulevard, Sept. 21, 2021, in Palm Beach County, Fla.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Sep 21, 2021
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body was found at 9:42 a.m. in the 20000 block of Southern Boulevard.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

