Deputies investigate after body found off Southern Boulevard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body was found at 9:42 a.m. in the 20000 block of Southern Boulevard.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.