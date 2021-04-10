43rd Reomia Stevens Bennett scholarship affair held virtually

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Eta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. is making strides to keep as student’s access to higher education within reach.

The Delta Chapter held its 43rd Annual Scholarship luncheon virtually Saturday in West Palm Beach.

Dr. Ava Parker, president of Palm Beach State College, was this year’s keynote speaker.

She shared riveting remarks about the need to award scholarships to students who achieve different levels of academic success, including those who may not have the best grades in high school.

Dr. Parker explained why broadening the reach to more students is not only helpful for their academic career, but also ensures a strong workforce in the future.

The mission of Eta Phi Beta Sorority is to support women, senior citizens, and teenagers as they work towards their career goals.

WPTV’s Linnie Supall served as the Mistress of Ceremony during Saturday’s scholarship luncheon.

Nearly 100 people from across the country participated in the event.