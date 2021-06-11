211 Helpline has new lifeline for caregivers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 211 Helpline is offering up a new service catered to elderly caregivers.

Getting back to a sense of normal here in South Florida of course includes taking care of our aging loved ones.

211 Program Manager Renee Gabriel said sometimes, the weight of doing that and maintaining a job and family can take a toll.

"If anyone has ever been a caregiver, it's a difficult job. It's a non-paying difficult job," Gabriel said.

That's why 211 has a new lifeline for caregivers.

WPTV Renee Gabriel lays out the resources that 211 is providing for seniors in need.

After calling 211, experts can connect caregivers with resources like supportive crisis counseling, community services and follow-up.

"There are a lot of people out there that need this program, and we just want them to know that we're there to help them," Gabriel said.

With a return to a sense of normal also comes those that prey on the elderly.

Gabriel said the organization is getting about 10-20 percent more calls than this time last year.

Seniors in crisis can call and be linked with food banks, financial resources and more with the ease of a phone call.

"People say, 'Well, they can Google. You know, they can go on your website and get those resources.' But if you're in crisis, you're immobilized. It's hard to put one foot in front of the other because you don't know which way to turn," Gabriel said.

All of these calls to 211 are free of charge.

Learn more about these programs at 211palmbeach.org

