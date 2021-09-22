Watch
2 men shot at separate locations in Palm Beach County

Man suffers critical injuries after shooting near West Palm
Posted at 2:56 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 14:56:50-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot Wednesday afternoon at separate locations, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The first incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of S. Dixie Hwy. in Lake Worth Beach.

Spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

His condition is unknown.

Second Shooting

The sheriff's office said a second shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Summit Pines Boulevard near West Palm Beach just before 1:30 p.m.

Barbera said deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on these shootings is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.