14-year-old called 911 after mom shot by boyfriend in Palm Springs, police say

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A large police presence in Lake Clarke Shores began as a domestic incident in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs police say a 14-year-old called 911 at 4 a.m. on Friday. The boy said his mother had been shot by her boyfriend at their Palm Springs apartment.

According to authorities, the boyfriend then fled to his home in Lake Clarke Shores.

Police say while they tried to get the suspect to come outside, they heard a gunshot.

When investigators entered the home, they found the suspect had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the 14-year-old's mother was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has yet to be identified.