1 dead, 1 hurt after double shooting near West Palm Beach

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 6:53 PM, Jul 21, 2021
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed and another was injured after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon near West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said deputies responded to the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Lake Arjaro Drive.

When they arrived, they found one man dead from gunshot wounds and another victim suffering from minor injuries.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

The PBSO said no suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

