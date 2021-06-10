What's floating in water at Pahokee Marina?

PAHOKEE, Fla. — There are new water quality concerns following a health alert earlier this spring at the Pahokee Marina.

That alert in April was prompted after thick, toxic blue-green algae was found floating in the water.

The South Florida Water Management District was at the marina this week taking samples of the water when crews saw what they thought was human waste.

WPTV Clumps of dead algae at the Pahokee Marina prompted concerns from the public.

Officials took additional samples and sent them to Tallahassee. WPTV is told that the DEP determined it was not human waste, but instead clumps of dead, matted algae.

"What we found was it's a stagnant area where the water doesn't circulate, so a few weeks ago the blue-green algae really matted up into very thick and smelly unsightly blooms," said South Florida Water Management District Spokesperson Randy Smith.

Over the past few weeks, the SFWMD used vacuums and chemicals to knock down the blooms.

Cleanup has been completed but routine sampling continues.

