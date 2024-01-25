Wellington Environmental Preserve expansion will bring more hiking, equestrian trails to village

WELLINGTON, Fla. — More green space is coming to Wellington.

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., announced Thursday that a $747,500 federal grant will allow Wellington to expand its environmental preserve and plant 700 trees.

"This grant marks a crucial step in the restoration of the 45-acre Moncada property within the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Habitat at the Wellington Environmental Preserve," the village said on its Facebook page.

Frankel held a briefing at Village Hall Chambers alongside Mayor Anne Gerwig and other Wellington officials.

The expansion will provide more hiking trails, a wildlife observation structure, equestrian trails and an education nature center.

"It underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability, emphasizing the importance of preserving our urban forests," the village posted on its Facebook page.

The new facilities will be incorporated into the larger village-owned preserve, with the trails on the site connecting to the existing trails of the preserve.

"This grant will serve as a catalyst for resilient landscaping, stormwater quality management, and the removal of invasive species, contributing to a healthier and more vibrant community," according to the village.

The project was made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2022.