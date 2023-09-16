Volunteers help restore critical beach dune habitats at Walton Rocks Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — As part of International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, volunteers worked with staff from the St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department to help restore critical beach dune habitats at Walton Rocks Beach.

Dozens of volunteers joined together to plant sea oats and other native plants along the coastline.

“The natural dune system offers a lot of protection for the environment when we have coastal storms,” Tessa Roberts, senior Environmental Community Outreach coordinator with the St. Lucie County Environmental Resources Department, said.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Tessa Roberts, senior Environmental Community Outreach coordinator with the St. Lucie County Environmental Resources Department, said during hurricane season, it is even more important to replenish the coastlines.

Roberts said during hurricane season, it is even more important to replenish the coastlines.

"Even if the storm doesn’t hit right here on our shore, even just offshore, it makes for a lot of erosion," Roberts said. “So having all of these plants here with their extreme root structure really helps to hold that sand in place so when there is a big storm surge, it comes over and those beach dunes are still held in place.”

Besides planting, the group also picked up any trash on the beaches.

"Marine debris is a growing problem that we deal with," Roberts said. “It’s not just an eyesore but it is a big problem for our animals, whether it be marine animals or land animals.”

Brittany Shirley drove down from Orlando to help with the restoration project.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Brittany Shirley, who drove down from Orlando, says “I love the marine-based industry."



"I’ve never done anything like this," Shirley said. “I love the marine-based industry. I love conservation, I love being outside. I love Florida so if I can help preserve the state and make sure that everything flows well for a long time, that would be great.”

