Treasure Coast volunteers needed for algae study

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is teaming up with professors from Florida Atlantic University to explore the potential side effects of toxic blue green algae and they need your help.

Researchers are on a mission to find volunteers to participate in a new health study to determine if breathing in toxic algae blooms can make you sick.

Testing for the study was initially set to begin tomorrow in Indiantown however, due to low turnout organizers have postponed the start date to next week, July 22.

In order to participate you must be at least 18 years old, spend at least two hours outside frequently and live or work near Lake Okeechobee, the St. Lucie or Caloosahatchee River

So far, researchers have only been able to recruit about 20 volunteers but they need at least a hundred more to have a complete study.

"In order for us to provide trustworthy information we have to conduct studies and all studies require a certain number of participants in order for the data to be reliable," said Dr. Shirley Gordon, a nursing professor at Florida Atlantic University.

