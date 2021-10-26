Treasure Coast leader pushes for Indian River Lagoon to become 'no-discharge zone'

VERO BEACH, Fla. — There is a new effort to crack down on waste from boats in the Indian River Lagoon. The three Treasure Coast county commissions met Tuesday to discuss the issue.

Even small discharges, like waste from boats, can do damage and lead to toxic algae blooms.

Malcolm McFarland with Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch and a handful of other scientists recently published a study focused on two toxins in the Indian River Lagoon.

The microcystin toxin, found in blue-green algae, and saxitoxin, which can paralyze shellfish and is more often found in the northern parts of the lagoon, though scientists aren't exactly sure why.

"Although they're very different, and found in different places and produced by different organisms, they seem to be driven by these inputs of nitrogen primarily," McFarland said.

These toxins often spike during the wet season when there are freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee.

Peter O'Bryan with Indian River County proposed expanding the concept of the "no-discharge zone."

His concern was sparked by the number of liveaboard boats that don't use pump-out stations.

"These liveaboard boats are everywhere now, outside the marina limits. So, what are they doing with their waste?" O'Bryan asked.

This summer, the governor signed legislation to have all state aquatic preserves declared "no-discharge zones." The measure also provides money to clear away derelict boats.

"The whole lagoon is not encompassed by aquatic preserves, but a lot of it is, so this is a great first step," O'Bryan said.

Currently, there are three "no-discharge zones" in Florida.

O'Bryan would like to see the lagoon added to the list next year.