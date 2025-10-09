JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of students, teachers, and community volunteers immersed themselves in environmental education during the annual “A Day in the Life of the Indian River Lagoon” initiative.

Held at Indian Riverside Park and 39 other waterfront sites along the estuary, the event gave participants the opportunity to conduct real-time testing on water quality.

WATCH: Students assess health of Indian River Lagoon

Students dive into science with hands-on lesson on Indian River Lagoon

“This is so close to home and it’s a 20-minute drive from our school and we really need to protect it, and it kind of makes them care about it a little more,” said Delaney Slattery, director of student advocacy and ocean life teacher at Sunlight Christian Academy.

Participants performed various tests to assess the lagoon's health. Sixth-grader Mia Hurtado from Sunlight Christian Academy said the hands-on approach made a lasting impact.

“We measured the phosphate in the water. We measured the alkalinity, the salinity, and we measured the nitrate in the water,” she said. “Really measuring that and like trying to find ways to lessen the pollution in the water really means a lot to me.”

The event is organized by ORCA, the Ocean Research & Conservation Association, and brings environmental science to life for over 500 students, from Palm Beach to Volusia counties, through hands-on learning.

“The issues are so complex and different up and down the lagoon, so it’s really great to get the students in their area to go to the lagoon,” said Lauren Tracy, director of marketing for ORCA.

Educators say engaging students in real-world science reinforces what they learn in the classroom.

“You can sit in a classroom environment and you can try to learn and hope that it sticks, but really getting them out into the environment — it’s a better experience,” said Slattery.

These educational encounters inspire students like Mia Hurtado, who is passionate about preserving the waterways she cherishes.

“If we don’t have the ocean then it can kill, like, our ecosystems and like the fish and the plants in the river and the lagoon,” she said.

With every test tube of data collected, these young advocates are learning what it takes to protect their environment.

