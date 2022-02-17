Storm Grove Middle School students win grant to support project to help manatees, prevent pollution

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Some Storm Grove Middle School students in Vero Beach are doing their part to tackle a big environmental crisis.

A group of six students is working on a project that can help monitor pollution in the Indian River Lagoon, while also using a new tool to clean it and protect manatees.

WPTV

The students were one of six groups in the state to win a $6500 grant from Samsung for using STEM skills to tackle local issues in their community.

Student Caroline Mills said her creation, SeaPerch, started as a science fair project.

It is a floating device with a net that can capture plastics in the water. She and her six 8th grade classmates want to see how it would work in the Indian River Lagoon.

“A lot of the pollution is killing the seagrass and it’s causing a lot of issues,” Mills said.

“If we want the next generation to experience manatees, we have to show a bit of a cause.. something to keep them around,” said classmate Kylie Jefimow.

James Russell showed how they are also creating a website on its research where people can learn more about the plight of manatees and their project.

“People can see how they can help and find information about it,” Russell said.

Eighth-grader Isabel Ogilbie said they will also be painting a storm drain near the Freshman Learning Center that says “Only rain goes down the drain” to keep pollutants out of the water.

“So, it really kills off the seagrass and when that happens, manatees have nothing to eat,” said 8th grader, Mike Beaucejour.

Tuesday, Florida Fish and Wildlife said they’re going through 20,000 pounds of lettuce per week in their nearly month-long effort to feed manatees outside a Brevard County Power Plant.

“Manatee attendance is fluctuating with the weather and so as long as the chance for cold weather remains… we’ll remain on site,” said Ron Mezich with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The latest numbers show 261 manatees have died since the beginning of the year.

“Trying to bring awareness to it so manatees can stay alive,” said classmate Carlee Hagerman

If their projects are selected as a National Finalist in March, they will win a total of $50,000, and go on to pitch their project to a panel of judges in the quest to be named a National Winner with a grand prize of $100,000.

