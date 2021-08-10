South Florida Water Management District seeks public input on strategic plan

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District is seeking public input as it updates its water management decisions.

They are encouraging the public to review the draft 2022-2027 Strategic Plan and submit comments.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The district said the plan is updated annually as it works to restore South Florida's water resources and ecosystems while protecting communities from flooding.

The public can review the draft strategic plan and submit comments through Aug. 23.

