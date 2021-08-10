Watch
NewsProtecting Paradise

Actions

South Florida Water Management District seeks public input on strategic plan

Plan will serve as blueprint in balancing water priorities through 2027
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
WPTV-WELLINGTON-CANAL.jpg
Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 14:12:04-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District is seeking public input as it updates its water management decisions.

They are encouraging the public to review the draft 2022-2027 Strategic Plan and submit comments.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Protecting Paradise

The district said the plan is updated annually as it works to restore South Florida's water resources and ecosystems while protecting communities from flooding.

The public can review the draft strategic plan and submit comments through Aug. 23.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Protecting-Paradise-Profile.jpg

Protecting Paradise

1:18 PM, Dec 05, 2018