Resource Depot in West Palm Beach repurposes discarded materials into art and supplies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The phrase, "one man's trash is another man's treasure," takes on a whole new meaning at a nonprofit in West Palm Beach.

At the Resource Depot, a nonprofit creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, the community is allowed to repurpose discarded materials into art and supplies.

Jennifer O'Brien, the Resource Depot's executive director, said the center is often a go-to for teachers on a tight budget.

"We do get teachers and artists to come through here, but we are really open to the public for anybody to come," O'Brien said. "We want people to engage with us because reuse is for everybody."

From leftover fabric to party supplies to barely used markers, O'Brien said they collect donations that fill a void.

"We're taking in those kinds of things that can be put back into the community, so we're making these materials accessible or saving them from the waste stream," O'Brien said. "We're really just making them affordable for everybody, which is really important right now."

Over the last quarter century, O'Brien estimated that Resource Depot has kept 95+ tons of materials out of landfills — all while promoting environmental awareness.

"By reusing and connecting with Resource Depot, that's just one step you can make," O'Brien said.

Resource Depot's efforts go beyond donations and shopping. They also host workshops and events.