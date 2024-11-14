Push to restore mangroves in northern Palm Beach County receives 'significant funding boost'

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Work continues to restore vital mangroves to northern Palm Beach County after years of degradation.

Three organizations — the Jupiter Narrows Conservation Alliance (JNCA), the Ocean Conservancy and the Andrew "Red" Harris Foundation — are spearheading the project.

They are working to regrow a mangrove island in the Jupiter Narrows area near Tequesta that has shrunk substantially in the last 30 years.

Protecting Paradise New nonprofit makes push to restore mangroves Scott Sutton

A new partnership was announced Wednesday to rehab and regrow three mangroves on critical islands in the Intracoastal north of Cato's Bridge. Mangroves are vital to sustain local fish, birds, manatees and other native wildlife.

The Andrew "Red" Harris Foundation also presented a $175,000 check to the JNCA to go toward the restoration project. In a written statement, the JNCA called it a "significant funding boost."

WPTV A $175,000 check was presented to the Jupiter Narrows Conservation Alliance on Nov. 13, 2024.

The islands will be named in honor of Harris, who was a local water sports enthusiast and environmental advocate.

On Wednesday, the groups also unveiled a plan that includes a layout of new breakwaters behind the islands, enhancements for seagrass habitats and restoring and replanting mangroves to stabilize the shoreline and support marine biodiversity.