Public to receive latest update on South Florida water quality conditions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The South Florida Water Management District is holding a public meeting Tuesday to discuss water quality conditions in the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

The meeting of the Everglades Technical Oversight Committee is taking place at the agency's headquarters near West Palm Beach.

Officials said Tuesday's meeting will also provide updates on the inflows of water to Everglades National Park.

The public will also have the opportunity to view and provide public comments during the quarterly meeting.

Water quality concerns have been top of mind for Palm Beach County residents this year after multiple health alerts have been issued for Lake Okeechobee, the Pahokee Marina and canals near West Palm Beach due to toxic algae.

